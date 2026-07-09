The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Arkansas Blue's avatar
Arkansas Blue
2h

Ever since Snowden's leaks in 2013 (and thank god for that), I have been operating on the assumption that basically anyone can get access to anyone's most private data. I am not on any social media and I am careful on what I write in emails and say on the phone. But other than that, there is absolutely nothing anyone can do to truly keep one's information private.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture