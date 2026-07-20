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Kathleen's avatar
Kathleen
3hEdited

I've been writing hundreds of postcards for the last 3 years urging unregistered potential Democrats to register to vote. Sometimes I feel its a futile exercise, but this article gives me hope, that if even a few people are moved to register and vote, we might have a chance.

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Tim Matchette's avatar
Tim Matchette
3h

VOTE, VOTE, VOTE.

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