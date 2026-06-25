The Contrarian

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kasperhauser's avatar
kasperhauser
7m

Palestinian human rights to not be genocided? With our tax dollars, even? It's okay to say it.

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Jim Carmichael's avatar
Jim Carmichael
3m

Thank you for this brilliant quote from Lander: “I will be one of the Jewish members of Congress most willing to stand up for Palestinian human rights. And I will stand firmly against bigotry aimed at Jews. Those are not two different jobs. They are the same job,”

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