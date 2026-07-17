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Anne-Louise Luccarini's avatar
Anne-Louise Luccarini
2hEdited

There's something else which is being generally overlooked: Nolan's inspiration was the recent new translation from the original by classicist Emily Wilson (what??? a woman???) who wrote it in iambic pentameter but matched Homer's length line for line, in itself an extraordinary feat. She chose to use contemporary English idiom, to scrape away decades of noble prose used by earlier translators and restore the reality enjoyed by Homer's original readers 3000 years ago. I like Meredith Blake's thought about this being the conclusion of a trilogy.

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Dr. Jim Salvucci's avatar
Dr. Jim Salvucci
2h

You’re right about the anachronistic accents, but let’s face it. Most of the folks complaining about casting and accents are the same ones who insist that Jesus was a white guy with blue eyes and blond hair, that the novels of Ayn Rand are nonfiction, and that outdated medical knowledge is inherently better than the new stuff.

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