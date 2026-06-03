The Contrarian

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Patricia Sowby's avatar
Patricia Sowby
34m

“ . . . would-be Silicon Valley’s deus ex machina . . . .” This description and others in this essay are spot on. Thank you for the clarity.

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Myvesa's avatar
Myvesa
43m

Excellent

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