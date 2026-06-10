The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stacy1946's avatar
Stacy1946
1h

Too borrow an image from John Oliver, we are locked in a room with an excitable monkey holding a loaded pistol. We can discuss means of disarming the monkey all we like, but he still has the pistol and is becoming more agitated by the minute.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Paulette Lincoln-Baker's avatar
Paulette Lincoln-Baker
1h

How are you, Jen? We are all concerned. Great piece as always. I fear the extraordinary actions needed to address the issue of Trump's instability may require us to take up arms. Republicans will never act in the interests of the country or what we the people demand--see the recent passage of more funds for ICE without a promise to block slush fund legislation. They are at best cowards but frankly I think they relish what is going on right now. Any means to get power. They are so blinded by the need for power, they refuse to see the danger we are in.

Reply
Share
61 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture