The Contrarian

The Contrarian

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KnockKnockGreenpeace's avatar
KnockKnockGreenpeace
2h

Thank you, Barack Obama, for the many years of healthcare that I would not have had otherwise. Never forget.

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Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
1h

This is a problem that has gone on long enough. It is past time to fix it. We need coverage that fits everyone. People who have more health issues should have the option to get higher level coverage if they desire it.

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