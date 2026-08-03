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KnockKnockGreenpeace's avatar
KnockKnockGreenpeace
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I'm just starting on Medicare, and now this. After all the BS about lowering drug costs, Trump's Project 2025 men send another message that they want old people dead. There can be no other explanation. Think of the people who will simply not be able to afford insulin or other life-sustaining drugs.

I'm not well-off, but I will absorb the extra costs just like I have food and tariff goods and gas prices: by working harder than I ever have in my life, even though I'll be 65, and likely will never be able to retire. So, they'll get their wish. I will work until I die, and that will be sooner than it would have been if the president of the United States did not hate almost everyone. It doesn't have to be this way. Sorry you kids couldn't vote for Kamala, but rejoice! We'll clear the way for you to own a home you won't be able to afford.

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