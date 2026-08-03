By Jeff Nesbit

This week, the Trump administration announced plans to sunset a federal subsidy program designed to hold down prescription drug plan costs for millions of older Americans who rely on Medicare for their health coverage.

It’s a horrendous decision that could have dangerous, even life-threatening implications for some Americans wholly dependent on Medicare. At a minimum, up to 25 million older Americans who rely on Medicare will see the costs of their prescriptions go up.

Photo by sourmarb on Unsplash

Billed by Trump administration officials as an elimination of unnecessary federal outlays to health insurers, the decision strips a critical stabilization mechanism just as retirees navigate persistent cost-of-living pressures.

To understand why this callous decision carries such significant weight, you have to look closely at how the program operates, who relies on it, and what happens when the cost cap is removed.

A Primer: What It Is, What It Costs, and Who Benefits

In 2024, federal health officials established a temporary stabilization demonstration under Medicare Part D deliberately designed to cap prescription drug cost spikes. (Disclosure: this was during the last year of the Biden-Harris administration, when I was the assistant secretary of public affairs at Health and Human Services for Secretary Xavier Becerra.)

The objective was straightforward: to offset potential premium spikes for stand-alone prescription drug plans following major restructuring under the Inflation Reduction Act, which introduced a $2,000 yearly cap on out-of-pocket prescription expenses for seniors.

What It Costs: The government-backed program directed an estimated $9.8 billion toward stabilizing the Part D market across 2025 and 2026, including roughly $3.6 billion in 2026.

Who Benefits: Approximately 25 million seniors enrolled in stand-alone Medicare Part D drug plans.

The Financial Cushion: Independent analyses from the Medicare Payment Advisory Commission (MedPAC) and nonpartisan healthcare research organizations estimate the subsidy reduced average monthly Part D premiums by roughly $16 to $26 per enrollee.

By ending the program early, Trump administration officials claim that insurance markets have sufficiently adjusted and that direct federal support is no longer justified. Yet for millions of beneficiaries, the removal of this offset will clearly translate directly into higher monthly bills starting in next year.

The Human and Economic Impact

While the Trump White House argues that premium increases for many enrollees will remain modest, even incremental monthly rate hikes create serious price hike friction for households living on fixed social security and pension payments.

Democratic members of Congress were quick to highlight the sharp contrast between broader Trump administration policy and financial security for retirees.

“After ripping away healthcare from millions with massive cuts to Medicaid, the Trump-Vance Administration is ending a federal program that lowers prescription drug costs for countless seniors. Lower taxes for the ultra-rich, higher costs for seniors. That’s the Trump agenda,” Virginia Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine wrote on X.

The impact to millions of older Americans is both medical, and practical household economics, said Rep. Ami Bera (D-CA), a physician representing California’s 6th Congressional District.

“This move to end Medicare Part D subsidies will raise premiums and prescription drug costs for many of our seniors,” Bera wrote social media. “At a time when seniors on fixed incomes are already struggling to keep up with high prices, this is exactly the opposite of what we should be doing. No American should ever have to choose between filling a prescription and paying for groceries, rent, or utilities.”

The Bottom Line

GOP proponents of ending the subsidy argue that taxpayers shouldn’t underwrite insurance premiums and that market competition should dictate rate structures.

But in healthcare economics, market adjustments rarely happen in a vacuum. When federal buffers are removed without an equivalent structural reduction in underlying drug prices, the cost doesn’t vanish. It simply transfers to the consumer.

For 25 million seniors evaluating their budgets – many of them on fixed incomes - the arithmetic is unforgiving.

Cruel policy decisions like this from the Trump administration will have tangible consequences at pharmacy counters across the country – and place the burden of these increased costs firmly on those least equipped to absorb those increased health care costs.

Removing this Medicare Part D subsidy will have a direct, harmful impact for millions of older Americans. No amount of political rhetoric from the Trump White House can change that fact.

Jeff Nesbit was the assistant secretary for public affairs at HHS during the Biden-Harris administration.