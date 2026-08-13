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Stan Kaczmarek's avatar
Stan Kaczmarek
1h

This is a beautiful piece. It is something that needs to be shared widely. I suggest that it is time to ask Book Clubs to start asking their members to read articles like this, Katherine Stewart’s book, “Money, Lies, and God,” or even things like ageofunderstandingbook.com (my contribution to the effort) as part of their September and October agendas, and then ask the members to debate what about this makes you sad, uncomfortable, happy, or thoughtful. If we are going to awaken the sleeping giant in America who are the people who only follow politics when they have to, it will need to be done from the bottom up, and maybe book clubs can play a role in that needed discussion.

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Sandy's avatar
Sandy
8m

The Red Scare is so....last century. It won't wash is a world where people are fed up with high prices while Trump and the Republicans squander our hard-earned tax dollars right and left.

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