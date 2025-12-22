As the Department of Justice slow-walks an over-redacted release of its files on Jeffrey Epstein, Harry Litman convenes CNN’s Aaron Blake, former Senator Heidi Heitkamp, and NOTUS White House correspondent Jasmine Wright to analyze the administration’s ham-handed noncompliance. The trio also dig into Vanity Fair’s explosive revelations about the White House and Trump’s top aide Susie Wiles. They close by considering the administration’s escalations in the Caribbean and the real motives behind them. And, late in the episode, Harry offers a reflection on Rob Reiner’s passing.
The [REDACTED] Files
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Some unredacted files are beginning to show up. If the files were redacted via Adobe Photoshop, the hidden text is still there and can be revealed by application of advanced formatting features. An Adobe redaction is like taking a MS Word document and applying a black highlight to the text via the Word formatting tools. Selecting that same text and changing the color is all that is needed to reveal what was hidden. A proper redaction would involve copying the original, using a black magic marker on the copy and then scanning the copy into .pdf format. That was likely not done with some of the documents due to the time pressure.