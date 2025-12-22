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Science Curmudgeon
Dec 28, 2025Edited

Some unredacted files are beginning to show up. If the files were redacted via Adobe Photoshop, the hidden text is still there and can be revealed by application of advanced formatting features. An Adobe redaction is like taking a MS Word document and applying a black highlight to the text via the Word formatting tools. Selecting that same text and changing the color is all that is needed to reveal what was hidden. A proper redaction would involve copying the original, using a black magic marker on the copy and then scanning the copy into .pdf format. That was likely not done with some of the documents due to the time pressure.

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