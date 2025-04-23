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Zelda Hester's avatar
Zelda Hester
Apr 23, 2025

Pope Francis was a simple man of God in a very complex and uncertain time. He embraced acceptance and humility, and I think always tried to find a path forward on divisive issues. He was genuine and that is what shone through when you saw him. He left the world a better place because of who he was and what he thought was important. I am a ministers daughter, who was blessed to be brought up by progressive and liberal parents who drove home the belief that you should not judge lest you be judged. I am not a Catholic, but can appreciate a true man of God when I see one. He will be missed.

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Christine's avatar
Christine
Apr 24, 2025

The accountant where I work who is in her seventies said she got baptized because of Pope Francis. He was a true Pope for the people.

He came face to face with evil his last day . Hopefully evil took something away from the encounter but I very much doubt that was the case.

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