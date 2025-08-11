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Freddie Baudat's avatar
Freddie Baudat
Aug 16, 2025

Thanks for this. It has frustrated me to see time and again efforts to improve our social safety net and to eliminate the barriers to opportunity be thwarted. I’ve always seen the barriers to be envy and greed, citizens pitted against each other, in the present day without giving any thought to this actually being intended from the start. I think the author is correct that what’s happened with Trump’s election has made the various barriers to true equality of opportunity, etc., be easier to see. It seems that we are on a precipice for change that can be defined by we the people and not just the few wealthiest. For all that we weren’t taught in our history and civics classes, we were all taught “We the People.” That phrase inspires every American.

I’m looking forward to reading the book.

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