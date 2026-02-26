Tuesday night was unlike any other State of the Union — and not solely because a decomposing president lied for hours, smeared entire groups of citizens (e.g., Somali Americans) and crabbed that Democrats would not applaud. It will be most remembered as the night when the response(s) outdid the president’s speech — and it was not close.

The official response from Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger was a succinct tour de force. (I will have much more to say about her tomorrow…watch this space!) But the multiplicity of alternative events featuring Democratic elected officials, whistleblowers, victims of the Trump regime, and activists turned the evening into a marathon of truth-telling and effective political communication.

It was a brilliant idea: give people a contrast between, on one hand, a feeble, rambling, low energy narcissist (whose hair looked more bizarre than usual and whose speech was longer than ever) making up ridiculous “facts” and, on the other, a wide assortment of energetic, dynamic House Democrats (e.g., Reps. Greg Cesar of Texas, Robert Garcia of California, Dan Goldman of New York) and some senators ideally equipped to lead Democrats into the future (e.g. Sens. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland, Chris Murphy of Connecticut).

If anyone doubted the appropriateness of boycotting Trump’s harangue, the split screen highlighted the contrast between a party grounded in reality and one in delusion. Cogent arguments from Democrats made Trump’s incoherence (e.g., bragging about the enormous tariffs he illegally snatched; keeping home prices high and making housing more affordable!) even more noticeable. Democrats’ dedication to inclusion and empathy made Trump appear even smaller and meaner as he gloated over the spoils of oligarchy (2.4 million “taken off” SNAP) and celebrated his campaign of terror.

In the face of absurd demands that they treat Trump like a normal president and accord him undeserved deference (the Oval Office occupant who called them “crazy”), Democrats and the event sponsors (MoveOn.org, Defiance.org) used the evening to reinforce their denunciation of a regime engaged on a pedophile coverup, massive self-dealing, the largest transfer of wealth from working people to the uber-rich, and the worst deprivation of civil liberties in a century.

Most evident, Democrats took every opportunity to blast Donald Trump for covering up a pedophile ring that apparently extended to elites across industries and oceans. “The single most powerful moment tonight is going to be when Donald Trump has to look up at the gallery of the U.S. House and see the survivors of Jeffrey Epstein looking straight back at him — demanding justice, demanding truth, and demanding accountability,” Garcia declared, hours after we learned that a batch of critical documents concerning a minor’s complaint against Trump was allegedly withheld from Congress.

Second, we heard more about corruption in all its forms than Americans would have picked up from legacy coverage over weeks, if not months. One of the premier alternative events, “State of the Swamp,” put the issue front and center. Speaking at the event, Rep. Goldman hit the regime for Trump’s effort to “extort foreign governments, take money from pardon seekers, line his own pockets, and make sure his billionaire buddies are getting record profits and tax cuts.” Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) slammed the “Epstein class” that dominates government and escapes responsibility. He vowed to finish his 4 year investigation into Epstein’s finances and to “follow the money.”

Third, with Trump lying up a storm about the economy (e.g., No, inflation is not at 1.7 percent; No, you won’t find gas for $1.85 per gallon; No, tariffs were not paid by foreign governments; No, drug prices are not going down), Democrats could blast Trump for being utterly out of touch with ordinary Americans who have lost healthcare, lost SNAP benefits, lost student aid relief, and lost roughly $1700 per person on his tariffs (taxes). As Cesar put it, “He steals from working Americans to give to the rich. Donald Trump doesn’t owe us a two-hour rambling speech. He owes the American people their money back.”

Finally, whatever inhibitions Democrats used to harbor about speaking out on immigration have vanished — along with Trump’s advantage in the polls on that issue. Democrats repeatedly hit Trump for killing Americans, intimidating and terrorizing cities, bursting into homes, and lying about its victims. Americans understand what is happening and do not accept that this is the cost to be paid for secure borders.

Democrats put out the best possible argument for the DHS shutdown. “Donald Trump won’t talk tonight about how ICE is tear-gassing elementary schools, murdering American citizens, and disappearing legal immigrants,” Murphy said. “Democrats position is clear: no more funding for ICE until they stop their lawlessness and abuse.”

As he invariably does, Trump’s disordered mind, delusional thinking (Ended 8 wars?! Well, except for the one he started in Venezuela and the one he appears to be planning against Iran, one might counter), and decrepit condition provided all the evidence ad makers could hope for to make the case for Democratic majorities to check the unhinged autocrat. And by forcing Republicans to applaud every spasm, Trump made clear that Republicans are too cowardly to do anything but enable his tyranny while approving and encouraging his lies.

Think of Tuesday as a preview of the November election, when Democrats will run on the arguments they made Tuesday night and MAGA Republicans will have to defend that mess of a regime. Democracy may not yet be kaput. And Democrats may not be as feckless as their critics have made them out to be.