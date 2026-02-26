The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Daniel Solomon's avatar
Daniel Solomon
7d

Need to ask EVERY Congressional Republican whether they support pedophelia!

Reply
Share
5 replies
Pamela Schmid's avatar
Pamela Schmid
7d

Will anything be made of Aliya Rahman, the disabled woman pulled from her car in January, being arrested, injured and detained by Mike johnson's goons during the State of the Union address? The only thing she said she did was to stand up silently, with no sign.

Reply
Share
3 replies
208 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture