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Richard S's avatar
Richard S
6h

If the GOP really wants the SAVE Act, they can add a requirement that all states make getting an ID suitable for registration and voting absolutely free of charge at every step of the way.

One can also ask the GOP what forms of ID are acceptable to them - that would be very enlightening.

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Reluctant's avatar
Reluctant
4h

SAVE Act, as written, is a poll tax, plain and simple. Poll taxes are still illegal.

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