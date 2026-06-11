The Contrarian

The Contrarian

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James's avatar
James
5h

What is most predictable is that Trump will let the markets drop a few percent, and he and his cronies will put out buy orders. Then he'll announce that a deal is imminent. Again. The lemmings on Wall Street will dutifully move the markets higher. Rinse, repeat.

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Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
3h

What would a win actually look like by Trump metrics? Not that we could actually call it that.

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