The Contrarian

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Sandy
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It certainly doesn't help that the media plays down how much the agenda of this administration - of the Republicans - is anti women. DEI has become a quasi-illegal concept - the Federal government has been ordered to wipe out DEI programs, as have schools and universities. DEI refers to equality not only for racial minorities, but for women as well. The press should be raising the roof, but it rarely mentions how opportunities are being denied women just because the are women.

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