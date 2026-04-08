The Contrarian

The Contrarian

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KnockKnockGreenpeace's avatar
KnockKnockGreenpeace
2h

The trouble is that Trump and magas will never see the harm until he is long gone and we are stuck sifting through the ashes of what America once was. It will take time for the Iranian regime to reclaim momentum, and by then, the news cycle and maga memories will have moved on. The finger pointing will begin again only at the point of a new, pressing threat, and then the blame will go to whichever Democrat happens to still be standing.

We as a nation need to build an affection for the long game, but election cycles naturally quash the need for politicians to embrace that. Look at Congress's approach to budgets. Long game, gone; punting down the road is now the norm. If we are simply following the immediate cycle of price increases and drops, that's where our mentality will stay.

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