The easiest mistake after the past 24 hours is to focus on Donald Trump’s volatility — his threat that “a whole civilization will die tonight,” followed hours later by a conditional pause in strikes and renewed talk of a deal. The more consequential question is what Iran takes from it — how Tehran reads his machinations, inconsistencies, flailing threats, and denigrating remarks that can be interpreted as contempt for the Iranian people.

(White House photo)

After a war such as this one, it is easy to assume that a battered regime that has survived rather than collapsed will revert to form and resume the habits that made it brittle in the first place. But what if the Islamic Republic took from this conflict not a lesson in ideological purity but a lesson in survival: preserve the coercive core but soften its public face just enough to rebuild legitimacy among its people and thrive economically.

The evidence so far does not reflect the Trump administration’s claims that the regime has been irreparably weakened in ways it cannot politically repair. Media reporting suggests that even critics of the Islamic Republic have rallied, at least temporarily, around Iranian nationhood. Trump’s rhetoric in recent days will likely prolong this, reinforcing the regime’s ability to frame the confrontation not as pressure on a government, but as a threat to the nation itself.

The point is not that the regime became popular. It is that a foreign attack shifted the center of gravity from grievance to sovereignty. For a state built on repression but sustained by nationalism in moments of danger, that matters.

Such a shift gives Tehran room to adapt. The regime does not need to liberalize to become more durable. It only needs to become more disciplined. That could mean less public emphasis on the most polarizing religious and ideological themes, more careful use of nationalist language, and a shift from overt censorship to a managed information environment — selective access, controlled narratives, and limited visibility of dissent. A more meaningful test would require sustained restraint in core coercive practices — executions tied to protest activity, intrusive social enforcement, and mass detentions — but that threshold likely remains beyond what the regime is willing to concede.

This model is not reform. It is calibrated authoritarianism: keep the security organs strong, reduce unnecessary friction when it helps, and present the state not as the guardian of a revolutionary creed alone but as the defender of Iran itself.

That formula is hardly novel. Russia and China have shown how an authoritarian system can maintain its repressive core while refining how it manages the population. The lesson is not simply censorship. It is selective pressure. Punish the relatively small number of people who might organize effectively while giving the broader public enough stability, enough normality, and enough nationalist reassurance to discourage collective action.

Iran has already shown signs of understanding that logic. The regime appears to have avoided making its most divisive ideological themes the public face of wartime messaging. That matters.

Money would make this adaptation far easier. Before the conflict, the regime’s greatest vulnerability was not simply public anger. It was years of stagnation. Inflation, sanctions, corruption, and economic drift made it harder for Tehran to disguise its failures and to buy widespread compliance.

But if oil revenue begins to flow more steadily — through sanctions erosion, workarounds, or Gulf arrangements that stabilize shipping — the state regains the margin it needs to steady the system. With more revenue, Tehran could pay salaries more reliably, sustain basic subsidies, rebuild damaged infrastructure, and stabilize fuel and food supplies.

In authoritarian systems, competence is often judged in immediate, local terms. Citizens do not need to believe the system is just. They need to see that it still functions. If the regime can make daily life feel less precarious, it can begin converting wartime endurance into postwar recovery.

That may look like movement in the right direction. It is not. The regime is not becoming more pliable or less radical. It is becoming harder to break.

Americans have seen it work here. Since January 2025, protest and opposition to Donald Trump have been real and visible. They have not precluded tolerance. Many have accepted corruption, cruelty, abuses of power, and authoritarian behavior in the belief that he would boost — and spread — economic prosperity.

What broke that tolerance was not the accumulation. It is the grocery bill and the gas pump. When economic strain became constant and personal, the political cost arrived.

Tehran does not need an honest narrative of victory. It needs a usable one: Iran was attacked, Iran stood firm, Iran survived, and Iran remains sovereign, focused on giving everyone prosperity and security.

Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu assumed public dissatisfaction matures into political opportunity when a regime is struck hard enough. But humans do not process politics as engineers do. Humiliation, memory, identity, and fear matter. So does the simple instinct to reject the outsider who claims to know when your country should rise.

What makes this more frustrating is that Trump may have squandered the better long game. The 2015 nuclear deal — the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action — had put meaningful limits on Iran’s nuclear program and subjected it to international monitoring. Trump pulled the United States out of that agreement in 2018. Yet even after that, the U.S. intelligence community continued to assess, including in early 2025, that Tehran was not building a bomb. Opposition sentiment among Iranian for the regime continued to grow. The economic stagnation remained. Time was not Tehran’s friend.

The smarter course would have been the colder one: preserve the nuclear constraints, keep secret channels open, and play a Reagan-era Soviet strategy adapted to Iranian conditions — contain externally, pressure quietly, exploit internal weaknesses, expand covert and information operations, and let the regime continue carrying the weight of its own failures.

The Soviet Union did not collapse because President Ronald Reagan delivered a single decisive blow. It collapsed under its own inefficiency, corruption, and exhaustion, after years of sustained pressure across Democratic and Republican administrations that deepened existing weaknesses rather than rescuing the system through foreign attack.

Trump and Netanyahu may have achieved the unthinkable: interrupting Iran’s decline and giving Tehran the political space to recover stronger and with tighter control over the country than at any point in past decades. That would not be a tactical misfire. It would be one of the great strategic self-inflicted wounds in Middle East policy.

Brian O’Neill, a retired senior executive from the CIA and National Counterterrorism Center, is an instructor on strategic intelligence at Georgia Tech. His Safehouse Briefing Substack looks at what’s ahead in global security, geopolitics, and national strategy.