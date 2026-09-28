The Supreme Court bats .500. The MAGA majority finally lost patience with the 8th Circuit and Missouri Republicans’ shenanigans attempting to impose a gerrymandered map. For the third time, the Supreme Court told them to use the 2022 map — and slammed MAGA state Secretary of State Denny Hoskins for pursuing an illegal map. However, the MAGA justices let the Trump regime’s error-prone federal immigration SAVE database using Social Security information go into effect, although states will not be able to use it to effectuate mass voter roll purges. If you do not want the voting system abused and voters harassed/kicked off the rolls, don’t elect anti-democratic MAGA election deniers.
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