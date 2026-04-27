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Arkansas Blue's avatar
Arkansas Blue
1h

One more nail in the coffin of the McConnell/Roberts court's story in the history books. I wonder how much Roberts is collecting in off-shore bank accounts. I also wonder when the "supreme" court's public DISAPPROVAL rating will go to 99%.

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