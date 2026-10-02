Trump economy still stinks. U.S. nonfarm payrolls added only 29,000 jobs, well below expectations, in September while unemployment rose to 4.2 percent. July and August jobs numbers were revised downward by 60,000. Good luck to Republicans spinning this away.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (left) and New York Attorney General Letitia James at a news conference in Manhattan this morning. The governor announced a review of Cornell University’s initial response to allegations from a former student about being raped at a campus fraternity in 2024. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Gov. Hochul’s leadership in addressing a travesty. “Gov. Kathy Hochul has named Letitia James, the New York State attorney general, to serve as special prosecutor to investigate a woman’s allegation that she was raped in a fraternity house near Cornell University’s campus in October 2024,” the New York Times reported. Hochul: “New information has raised serious questions about how this case was handled, and I’ve lost faith in the Tompkins County D.A.’s ability to fairly oversee it.” From the New York Times report on her press conference: “Hochul said she was concerned to learn what information was taken from Jane Doe’s interview with police and passed to the district attorney. ‘In what world would the police learn from the victim that she had been literally been gang raped’ and that she believed ‘100 percent’ she had been raped and not elevate those allegations to the district attorney, Ms. Hochul asked.” Kudos to former Westchester County District Attorney and Contrarian contributor Mimi Rocah for laying out the failures of the DA and recommending the option of a special prosecutor.