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John Frangelico's avatar
John Frangelico
2h

Thank you Norm! I just made my first ever donation to the SPLC. We will not allow this corrupt, racist regime to take down one of the country's premier civil rights organizations.

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Susan Lee's avatar
Susan Lee
1h

It seems to me that our alleged FBI and DOJ have shown only that they must indict themselves--just as falsely, of course--for using informants, since they're actually so completely ignorant and unable to think past the ends of their noses that they're clueless how informants are used to help us all.

Are Patel and Blanche really such total ignoramuses that they don't know that they use informants, too. Most, if not all, our police departments, too. How can we have such absolutely brain-dead people in our alleged "cabinet"?

Republicans have, after all, been working for decades to wipe out education so that they can control the population. Guess they forgot that they'd be wiping out ANY brain power in their own gang, too!

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