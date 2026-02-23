The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Angie's avatar
Angie
Feb 23

What a stain on our country, to be run by a r*pist and a child sex trafficker and pedophile. Anyone still loyal to MAGA isn't someone you want your kids around, folks. These people are deeply sick.

Reply
Share
16 replies
Melissa Berky's avatar
Melissa Berky
Feb 23

Thank you Jen, well said. Our decaying and crumbling democracy is out in the open for all the world to see.

Reply
Share
4 replies
176 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture