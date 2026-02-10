The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Arkansas Blue's avatar
Arkansas Blue
Feb 10

"America," that is to say the United States has pretty well destroyed its reputation around the world, but especially in Europe. How does he think he's going to get the immigrants he supposedly wants?

Oh, perhaps he's going to get all the white South Africans to come to the US. If that happens, we "ain't seen nothin' yet" with racism imported from there. We already have Thiel and Musk, isn't that enough?

Reply
Share
1 reply
KnockKnockGreenpeace's avatar
KnockKnockGreenpeace
Feb 10

I blame the legalization of sports betting. That's all this is to Mister, with a little extortion thrown in.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture