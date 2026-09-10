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Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
2h

The Patriot Act has gone too far in that it had taken away some of our liberties. It has been an assault on democracy.

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Russ's avatar
Russ
3h

Labeling people by their ethnicity or national origin is both common and irrational. There are good and bad people in every group. I have known a number of Jewish and Muslim individuals. In every case they were caring, good people. There is more that binds us than separates us. Studies have shown that there is more variation with groups than there is between groups.

Americans near the Canadian border have reported having their tires slashed. This despite the fact that most Americans are appalled at what has happened. Americans are the recipients of this counterproductive behavior.

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