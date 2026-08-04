The Contrarian

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Noah Dowd's avatar
Noah Dowd
5h

"Tehran denies it is negotiating with Washington, and nothing it has said suggests it is ready to surrender something of consequence..."

It says a lot when there are people who are more likely to believe what Tehran is saying about the war than what the administration says.

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KnockKnockGreenpeace's avatar
KnockKnockGreenpeace
4h

You're funny, Brian. "These aren't the droids you're looking for." You'd think these guys had never seen Star Wars.

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