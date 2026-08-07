The Contrarian

The Contrarian

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James
37m

The thing that amazes me is so far, nobody seems to have mentioned Renée Richards.

This is not a new issue. And it's not the cataclysmic threat that the radical right-wing would have us believe. We've lived with this for a long time just fine.

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