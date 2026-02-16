The Contrarian

BosPhotoGuy
Feb 16

This analysis is way too simplistic. Obviously we all would like Trump to go, but we simply don't have the luxury of waiting until 2028. This is another analysis hyper-focusing on Trump, when in fact, it's the entire Republican party (not to mention our entire elections system) that is rotten to the core. Post-Watergate we were to a limited extent able to rebuild some guardrails, but today the corruption is so endemic and deep rooted, it will be much more challenging to restore something democracy-like in our institutions. Republicans are pulling out all stops to cling to power in Congress. Despite a blue wave sentiment it will take an extraordinary effort to overcome the election interference Republicans have spent years developing. We know that winning the House by itself will be insufficient (we just saw that movie). We will need to recapture both Chambers and we will need to pressure Democrats to take extraordinary steps to rebuild our democracy and dissasemble the Republican authoritarian machine. Citizen activists can afford no rest after the midterms. Finally, we must be brave enough to tackle the most controversial issues, - packing the courts, ending electoral college and undoing citizens united.

Freddie Baudat
Feb 17

I think you’re underestimating the power of being betrayed too many times on too many fronts when you say that our global alliances will recover based on mutual interest. Maybe, eventually, but others will be wary, given the prospect that treaties may or may not be honored by subsequent administrations and by the population that votes them in and out of office. For others, this isn’t just about Trump. It’s about the population that elected him after an attempted coup. Their betrayal isn’t by Trump alone, but by the USA.

