The Contrarian

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Jenn Dandle's avatar
Jenn Dandle
Oct 2, 2025

I'm glad for the principed folks who couldn't be bought. Shame on all the rest of them. Thank you for reporting this.

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MacroV's avatar
MacroV
Oct 3, 2025

I’m appalled, too. All these guys whining about how they can’t say anything in America and then let themselves be censored for the right price.

Most of these folks aren’t old enough to remember South Africa in the 1980s, where there was a major movement of artists not to perform there. And those that did - notably Queen - got a lot of flak for doing so. John McEnroe turns down $1 million for an exhibition against Bjorn Borg.

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