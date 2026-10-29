The Contrarian

The Contrarian

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Elel's avatar
Elel
1h

I live in SoCal and have been involved with both the LA Food Bank and the Orange County food bank, known as Second Harvest, for a while now. At Second Harvest distribution centers, which include churches and community events, we are at pandemic levels of people coming to the pantries. 800k/ month.

This should NOT be happening.

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Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
2h

As expensive as food is this is obscene. If your representative and senator voted for the big ugly bill, then you need to vote them out.

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