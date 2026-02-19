The Contrarian

Zelda Hester
Feb 19

Fascism in America is always here. It may be well hidden, due to political pushback, but it never really goes away. There are many here who like what Trump and his unsavory cohorts are doing. They may not say so aloud, but support his agenda, most importantly with their votes. There are always going to be those who support brutality, racism and an oppressive government, and you can see this happening worldwide. That is why it is so important to voice your rejection of this kind of destructive behavior, regardless of where it is being generated. Silence and complacency are the enemy of a free and progressive society, and history keeps showing us that if can resurface and spread. Hopefully in November, our votes will amend much of what is happening. Our freedom depends on this, and I can only hope that most Americans will see the urgency of this moment.

Gloria Marconi
Feb 20Edited

When it comes to American history, it is amazing how we are brainwashed from childhood to believe our own hype. Land of the free, home of the brave. Manifest Destiny. The greatest country in the world. It is all part of the American myth. So none of what we are seeing now is new or surprising. It is just a continuation.

The fact is, human nature is exactly the same as it has always been: willing to blame "the other" for their problems. In fact, the government encourages this behavior because if you can blame someone else for your problems you won't blame the real cause: the people who are actually controlling your life.

