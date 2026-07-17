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Joel G's avatar
Joel G
32m

You're lucky! At least you're able to bring food to feed the family. In a couple of months, I'm flying a budget airline (Scoot, an offshoot of Singapore Airlines) that specifically forbids passengers from bringing any food or beverages on board. That leaves the passengers on our 12-hour flight the options of either buying the airline's offerings -- whatever their quality, selection and price -- or going without food and drink for the 12 hours.

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