The Contrarian

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jeffrey cooper's avatar
jeffrey cooper
3h

sounds very questionable, bruises earlier fighting how he was left alone really suspicious, and they had his phone. This smells really BAD, lies guilt all over it!! Jim Crow all the way!

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Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
3h

This situation doesn’t pass the smell test. Something really reeks.

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