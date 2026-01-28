The Contrarian

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Robert Lastick's avatar
Robert Lastick
Jan 28

Want to save American democracy?

You have to pay to play.

We certainly need no more of this!

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James98250's avatar
James98250
Jan 28

Geez Ben. $30, available on Amazon and Apple, in July. This just doesn't feel right.

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