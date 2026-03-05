Those Numbers Are Way Up
A cartoon by Michael de Adder
Michael de Adder is an award-winning editorial cartoonist. You can find him on Substack here.
The Contrarian is reader-supported. To receive new posts, enable our work, help with litigation efforts, and keep this opposition movement alive and engaged, please consider joining the fight by becoming a paid subscriber.
Great cartoon! So fitting.
Michael, you forget to draw the piggy pink rim around the orange plaster on the orange dumpster's face.