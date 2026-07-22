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Gina Stanley's avatar
Gina Stanley
9h

Donald has been a liar since I first learned of his existence and likely all of his life. He agreed to preserve the art deco facade of the old Bon Wit Teller building in order to get a demolition permit. He promptly had it destroyed. He brought in Polish immigrants to do the demo and then wouldn't pay them. It took them years to get their money. He is a gangster.

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Gina Carucci's avatar
Gina Carucci
9h

Keep this information front and center as we move closer to the election. The American Public needs to hear this and see the evidence of this from Labor day through October. Bill Boards, radio ads, Front page of newspaper and Social media pages. It will take all of us to keep this Democracy moving forward....

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