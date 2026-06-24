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Civik USA's avatar
Civik USA
4h

The V-Dem classification is worth taking seriously on its own terms, but there's a narrower question this raises: what obligations does a citizen of a constitutional republic have when institutions are under pressure, and where do those obligations come from?

The Founders did not assume civic participation would sustain itself through ordinary political incentives. They built a system that assumed an informed, engaged citizenry as a precondition — not a product — of republican government. On that point, the article's emphasis on direct civic action over electoral strategy is consistent with the republic's actual architecture. The Serbian blanket example and the union organizer's "small ask" both describe how civic capacity is built from the ground up, which is closer to the town-meeting tradition than to campaign mechanics. Where the article is less precise is in treating "authoritarianism" as a sufficient analytical frame for American institutions that were specifically designed with separated powers, federalism, and judicial review to resist executive overreach — tools that remain formally intact and whose use or disuse is itself a civic act. The strength or weakness of those structural safeguards is the more specific question citizens and their representatives need to be answering right now.

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Pterodactyl-Cape's avatar
Pterodactyl-Cape
3h

Edit recommendation:

“That small, manageable task gave their peers into a window into the movement It led them to started giving money, like money or baked goods, and ultimately brought them to stand on the protest line themselves.”

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