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Josh Levs-They Stand Corrected's avatar
Josh Levs-They Stand Corrected
4h

Thanks for sharing this column that accompanies my latest episode, The Contrarian! The fights for democracy and against climate disasters are deeply intertwined. Folks: Feel free to share thoughts, questions, and ideas over at https://theystandcorrected.substack.com/

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Irena's avatar
Irena
2h

It's made more difficult to work with truth. Science and climate being some of the most affected, when funding and personnel are shorn away. We've lost out at FDA, Park Service, HHS, CDC, in other words, just about everywhere except ICE/DHS. It has come to this: we need more protection against the "protectors".

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