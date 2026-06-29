The Contrarian

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Arkansas Blue's avatar
Arkansas Blue
2h

"In practical terms, this could mean weaker national security and public health protections, slower disaster response, diminished scientific capacity, less effective consumer safeguards, poorer regulatory oversight and the risk of increased corruption."

Correction: "In practical terms, this" WILL "mean..."

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Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
4h

Astute analysis. We need nonpartisan government jobs to serve the interests of the American public not partisan hacks.

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