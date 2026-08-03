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Arkansas Blue's avatar
Arkansas Blue
2h

As I have said right from the beginning, although Cornyn and Tillis lost their political future, I am convinced they are getting a big payout from one or more of the billionaire "friends" for voting for Blanche.

Neither one of them ever spent even one second thinking about the TEM (Trump-Epstein-Maxwell) victims.

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