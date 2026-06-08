The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
2h

He’s definitely a conflict of interest.

Reply
Share
Arkansas Blue's avatar
Arkansas Blue
7mEdited

"Justice" has definitely not happened in the US for many, many years now. "Justice" is only being done for the well-heeled, well-known and well-connected.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture