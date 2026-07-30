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It's Come To This's avatar
It's Come To This
4hEdited

If Cornyn and Tillis found some testicular man-bits lying around, it had to do with the self-dealing IRS agreement, not with any moral outrage over Epstein, Iran, ICE murders, or any of the other daily violations of law and usurpation of Congressional authority that are a hallmark of Trump 2.0.

Extraordinarily tiny man-bits indeed, if truth be told.

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Patricia Dempsey's avatar
Patricia Dempsey
4h

While I'm heartened to know that some sanity remains in the Republican party, it's frightening to learn that Blanche can remain in the role of 'acting' AG perhaps through the duration of Trump's term! How can that be possible? There was certainly something 'funny' going on that he refused to sign anything indicating that the 'slush fund' was done, over. kaput... I had read somewhere that it was written in such a way that Trump and Blanche BOTH had to sign off on it to totally dissolve it. Not sure if that's right but of course Trump doesn't want to sign it. There is no way. He's already said he's in favor of it. I hope the sleaze that is the Republican party receives the trouncing they deserve in November and the Democrats can begin trying to get Trump out of there. As to impeachment, perhaps the third time is the charm...

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