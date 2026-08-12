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Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
27m

If they’re really worried about Mifipristone being a water contaminant then maybe they should con the FDA into banning Lisinopril. Lisinopril is an ACE inhibitor class of medication that lowers blood pressure rather effectively and often ends ups in the municipal water supplies because so many are on it for hypertension. They would all just stroke out if Lisinopril were to be banned as big a deal as the anti-abortion cult makes out of banning mifepristone. This is all proof positive these people are cultists and don’t give a damn about anything except their personal pet projects to control others.

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Sally Fell's avatar
Sally Fell
2h

THANK YOU for writing about this very disturbing development!! We need Ruth Bader-Ginsberg! They are undoing too much of what her brilliant, convincing arguments were able to accomplish. I do believe this authoritarian approach, with big-government imposing itself on the "private parts" and private matters of citizens, will inspire many to pursue the law, to argue these basic Constitutional issues, winning back what was stolen from us -- respecting human dignity and autonomy over our own bodies and life. There may not be another RBG, but other great figures who believes in civil liberties will come along, hopefully sooner rather than later.

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