Arkansas Blue
6d

Watch Jim Acosta's videos of February 25 and 26. He reported from Dilley and San Antonio, Texas. Everything in Ruben' cartoon is the cruel, vicious and sad truth.

Signe K.
5d

How to boycott CoreCivic and Geo Group (the 2 main profiteers in the concentration-camp industry): check your retirement portfolio or any investments you may have. Divest from the for-profit prison industry. Check.

Get involved on your city council. Ensure your voice is heard when they start negotiating with DHS to lease/buy a warehouse in your town.

Check this website for "DHS warehouses of interest" to see if there are plans for a concentration camp to come to your town: https://lookerstudio.google.com/u/0/reporting/b0228ccb-6fcf-4ab6-9d9b-41dd53292ec6/page/p_uy4yssvm0d?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email

STAND AGAINST THE INHUMANITY AND THE INSANITY.

