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From Jennifer Rubin:
Republicans, especially those up for re-election in 2028, can read the polls too, and Democrats may get more Republican support than nervous Nellie Democratic establishment types anticipate. (If not, Democrats should resort to surgery on the filibuster.) Democrats sure won’t get what they don’t push for, nor will they impress voters by shying away from confrontation. Now is the time to go big, be bold, and show voters they have listened to their cry for fundamental change.
Impeach/Convict/Remove
We need 11 votes. Just find 11 votes. Not 11,000. Just 11, to convict His Royal Heinous on articles of impeachment, and remove him from office.
With the new Congress convening on January 3, 2027, that’s how many Republican senators would be needed to vote for conviction on articles of impeachment. The senate will have 56 Democrats and 44 Republicans. The number needed to convict is 67.
This effort is all about momentum.
Momentum in sports (politics) has a psychological dimension, often referred to as "the force that keeps athletes and teams (the Resistance) moving forward".
. It manifests as increased confidence, focus, and energy, creating a positive feedback loop that enhances performance. Opponents may become intimidated, leading to capitulation.
. Psychological momentum is influenced by key events in a game, such as a critical goal, a successful play, or a turning point in competition.
Such a turning point was the midterm election. We, the Resistance, now have the momentum.
When a team or individual has this momentum, they do not relax. They push that advantage. They redouble their effort. As in boxing, when the opponent is on the ropes, you go for the knockout punch. That’s what the Resistance (represented by Dems in Congress) must do here. Impeach/Convict/Remove HRH as soon as possible. January 3.
Delays and endless hearings will kill the momentum. For this proposal to be successful, it must be done soon and quickly, while the election is still fresh in mind. Most are aware of the egregious criminality of HRH. No need to come up with new Articles of Impeachment. Use one of the previous Articles, especially the January 6 Insurrection Articles. Play a week or two of that testimony. Then vote.
The Dems will impeach His Heinous, it’s only a question of when and how. They have no choice. His egregious criminal actions cannot be normalized and tolerated. The base is demanding it as are the majority of voters in the midterm election. We want this nightmare to end.
The election was a vote of “No Confidence”. In a parliamentary system, a new government would have to be formed, with a new leader. We don’t have the luxury of replacing a criminal leader that easily.
Our solution: Impeach/Convict/Remove. And all we need to accomplish this is 11 votes.
Impeaching/Convicting/Removing HRH would serve as a warning to Vance: “Act right, or you’re next!”. Force Vance to replace all the incompetent henchmen that HRH installed, saving the time and effort of impeaching all of them. Plus, Vance would nominate a new vice president to take his place, but the House and Senate would have to approve, essentially allowing the Dems to pick his VP.
The Resistance (in the form of the Democratic Party) has the momentum after the election. Don’t squander it! Impeach/Convict/Remove HRH early. January 3. Delay and endless hearings will destroy the momentum.
We’ve seen the damage he’s inflicted in less than two years. This demented, malignant narcissist, megalomaniac has access to nuclear weapons. And now Stephen Miller is de facto president. HRH must be removed from office.
His Royal Heinous was elected twice. How could that happen?
The Dems completely outperformed in the midterms. They took over the house by an unexpectedly wide margin.
They took over the senate, flipping nine seats. Totally unexpected.
ANYTHING is possible in American politics, even Impeaching/Convicting/Removing HRH.