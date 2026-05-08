Tom the Dancing Bug
Dementia Donnie: Featuring the current Donald Trump, but in the universe in which his father bequeathed his estate to the Ku Klux Klan instead of his son.
Follow Ruben Bolling on Substack; join Tom the Dancing Bug’s Inner Hive subscription club; and please visit the Tom the Dancing Bug website, with information about The Complete Tom the Dancing Bug collection of books.
The Contrarian is reader-supported. To receive new posts, enable our work, help with litigation efforts, and keep this opposition movement alive and engaged, please consider joining the fight by becoming a paid subscriber.
This is not funny. It is an accurate description of the position America now finds itself in.
AND, repairing this will take our children years (IF we ARE able to repair it at all).
We have lost our democracy already.
I appreciate dark humor in dark times.