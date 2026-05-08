The Contrarian

The Contrarian

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Robert Lastick's avatar
Robert Lastick
2h

This is not funny. It is an accurate description of the position America now finds itself in.

AND, repairing this will take our children years (IF we ARE able to repair it at all).

We have lost our democracy already.

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Chris Fabel's avatar
Chris Fabel
1h

I appreciate dark humor in dark times.

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