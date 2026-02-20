The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Arkansas Blue's avatar
Arkansas Blue
Feb 20Edited

That entire comic strip is so mean spirited, it's a perfect fit for the inhumane cruelty of the entire orange dumpster regime. How very sad. And we have 35 months left to endure.

Reply
Share
Signe K.'s avatar
Signe K.
Feb 21

Honestly, this one was SO good. The details are spot on.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture