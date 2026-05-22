The Contrarian

The Contrarian

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Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
6h

Nailed it!

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Arkansas Blue's avatar
Arkansas Blue
3h

That's the best "Tom the dancing bug" yet!!! Thank you.

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