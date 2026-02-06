The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Peter's avatar
Peter
Feb 6

If people are entered into terrorism databases for merely being present a protest then who else is in there? Is Ruben Bolling for drawing this cartoon, am I for writing this comment, is Jennifer Rubin for creating the contrarian? Free speech is gone if we don't fight for it, and from the bottom of my heart I thank everyone at the contrarian for speaking out when so many are cowed to silence.

Reply
Share
Arkansas Blue's avatar
Arkansas Blue
Feb 6

Ruben, you'd better be careful. With all these bullseyes you're landing, you will soon be on the DHS shit list, if you aren't already.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture