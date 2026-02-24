Contrarians! Want to watch real States of the Union? We’ve got you (and the events) covered.

Contrarian friend and contributor Katie Phang co-hosts the People’s State of the Union live from the National Mall. More than 30 members of Congress, community leaders, and victims of the Trump regime will speak the truth about the state of our country. The event will be live-streamed on MoveOn.org.

The Contrarian’s Ciera Stone will provide you live updates via our social media channels. Be sure to follow us so you don’t miss any of the sneak peaks, original interviews, and much more.

