TONIGHT: The Contrarian's State of the Unions
Want the truth? Here is where to go.
Contrarians! Want to watch real States of the Union? We’ve got you (and the events) covered.
The People’s State of the Union with Katie Phang
Contrarian friend and contributor Katie Phang co-hosts the People’s State of the Union live from the National Mall. More than 30 members of Congress, community leaders, and victims of the Trump regime will speak the truth about the state of our country. The event will be live-streamed on MoveOn.org.
The Contrarian’s Ciera Stone will provide you live updates via our social media channels. Be sure to follow us so you don’t miss any of the sneak peaks, original interviews, and much more.
State of the Swamp
Contrarian Co-Founder Norm Eisen takes the stage at the State of the Swamp live rebuttal to Trump’s speech. The event starts at 7 p.m. EST at the National Press Club, and features appearances from political leaders from across the nation, actors, and community leaders. Click here to register to watch the live stream and learn more.
I will not watch a convicted felon lie about his administration, which is clearly broken and worsening. Badgering those who disagree with him, especially the Supreme Court justices who just shot down his “beautiful tariffs.” A man who has abandoned all norms of decorum. Insults foreign allies and cozies up to dictators. Believes he deserves not only the Nobel Peace Prize but also that he should award himself the Congressional Medal of Honor. A president who wants to put his name on nearly everything in Washington, D.C., much like a dog marking its territory. And he will remind everyone how he’s fixed “The Mess I Inherited from Biden.” Finally, I hate his voice; it’s worse than a loose fanbelt on a car's engine!
