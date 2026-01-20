The Contrarian

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Linda's avatar
Linda
Jan 21

So disappointed in Democrats, mainly the old guard, who seem to be playing by the old rules, playing it safe…as Jen said, focusing on the hurdles to doing anything instead of trying. I want to see fight. I see it in younger Democrats but Schumer and his ilk need to retire.

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Sara's avatar
Sara
Jan 22

Can you imagine going into NYC with a mandate to mess with horn honkers?!

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