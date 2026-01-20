In our latest Contrarian episode, Norm Eisen, Katie Phang, and Jen Rubin join Harry for a deep dive on ICE’s rampage through Minnesota. The panel reviews the legal and political prospects for stopping what local leaders call a “federal invasion.” Can congressional Democrats restrain ICE? What about the broad-gauge lawsuit brought by Minnesota? Then the panel turns to whether the Administration has stepped on the third rail with its investigation of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, which Powell denounced as an obvious pretext for Trump’s crusade to control interest rates.
Trauma and Terror in Minnesota
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So disappointed in Democrats, mainly the old guard, who seem to be playing by the old rules, playing it safe…as Jen said, focusing on the hurdles to doing anything instead of trying. I want to see fight. I see it in younger Democrats but Schumer and his ilk need to retire.
Can you imagine going into NYC with a mandate to mess with horn honkers?!